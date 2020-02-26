Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Centerstate Bank worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,491 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

CSFL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,523. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSFL shares. Stephens downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

