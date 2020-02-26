CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.