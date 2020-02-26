Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 224753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
CDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $738.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.