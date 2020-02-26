Cedar Fair Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,761% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

Shares of FUN opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

