CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$57.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CCL Industries traded as low as C$44.60 and last traded at C$45.22, with a volume of 175923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.35.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.81.

In related news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$778,400.00. Insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $922,178 in the last 90 days.

The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.37.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

