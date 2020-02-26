CBRE Group (CBRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

