CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CBIZ by 132.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBZ opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.29.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $246,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $5,062,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

