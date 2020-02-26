Casio Computer Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Casio Computer in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casio Computer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Casio Computer alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casio Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Casio Computer stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Casio Computer

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.