Cash Converters International (ASX:CCV) Shares Down 5%

Cash Converters International Ltd (ASX:CCV) was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 510,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 585,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The stock has a market cap of $123.29 million and a P/E ratio of -66.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.

Cash Converters International Company Profile (ASX:CCV)

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The company engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide; and retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as in cash advance and pawn broking operations through corporate owned stores in Australia.

