Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $56.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

