Cascades (CAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cascades to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

CAS opened at C$11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.83.

Get Cascades alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CAS. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.20.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.