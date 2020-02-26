Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.47.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. 7,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,942. Carvana has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 96.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Carvana by 14.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Carvana by 13.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.