Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. 2,570,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. Carnival has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Carnival by 209.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Carnival by 44.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after buying an additional 280,924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Carnival by 61.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Carnival by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.