Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$13.40.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.01 million for the quarter.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.