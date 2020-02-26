CareDx (CDNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CDNA opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.
In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,016 shares of company stock worth $1,001,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
