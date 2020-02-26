Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.49.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Shares of CXO opened at $71.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

