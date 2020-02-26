Canadian Utilities (CU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Utilities to post earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$41.96 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.55 and a one year high of C$42.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,444,120.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.36.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.