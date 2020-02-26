Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GBOKF opened at $1.89 on Monday.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc operates outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. The company's Greenbrook centers offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

