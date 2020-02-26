Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

CF stock opened at C$5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.09. The stock has a market cap of $606.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.69.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.