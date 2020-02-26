Calyxt Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Calyxt in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

CLXT stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

