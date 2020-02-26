California Water Service Group (CWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CWT opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

