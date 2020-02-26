Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot’s profits declined year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2020. Adjusted earnings and sales missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is committed toward boosting its specialty compounds business globally. It is also likely to gain from the NSCC carbon plant buyout. The company is focused on boosting shareholders’ value. However, intense competition and weak demand are affecting prices in China. A challenging price environment in Europe and China is expected to persist in the near term. Adding to the woes is the uncertainty surrounding the impact of coronavirus outbreak in China. Weak automotive production in Europe and China is hurting the company's volumes. A slowdown in the transportation and industrial end markets is also hurting the Performance Chemicals segment. High debt level is another concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.29.

CBT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. 12,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,836. Cabot has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,592,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

