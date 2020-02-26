Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.78% of Brooks Automation worth $85,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,088 shares of company stock worth $4,460,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,129. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.