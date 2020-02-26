Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.538 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 244.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

NYSE:BIP opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

