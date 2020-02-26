Brokers Set Expectations for Noble Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.47 per share for the year. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

NYSE:NBL opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Noble Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Noble Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Noble Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.