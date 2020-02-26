Brokers Set Expectations for Nautilus, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Nautilus in a report released on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.42 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.12%.

NLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $93.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nautilus by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

