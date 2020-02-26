Brokers Issue Forecasts for Splunk Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Splunk in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPLK. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Splunk stock opened at $155.62 on Monday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.82 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $201,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,217 shares in the company, valued at $31,882,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $308,361.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,577 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

