Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 468,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,237 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

