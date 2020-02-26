Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Several research firms recently commented on HRZN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

