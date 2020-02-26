Broadwind Energy (BWEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) will be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.76. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

