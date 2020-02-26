Broadwind Energy (BWEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) will be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.76. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Earnings History for Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.