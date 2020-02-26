Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Trading Down 5%

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), approximately 30,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 12,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.79.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

