Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brady were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brady by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brady by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brady by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $19,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $102,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,016 shares of company stock worth $1,897,281. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,153. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Brady Corp has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

