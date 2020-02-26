BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.