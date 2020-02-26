Boyd Gaming’s (BYD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.55.

BYD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,752. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,084,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

