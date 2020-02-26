Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $388,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booking by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,726.58 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,969.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,969.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,112.32.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

