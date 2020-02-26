Bonpay Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bonpay has a total market cap of $84,536.00 and $2,372.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

