Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.