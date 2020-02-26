BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.88 ($64.98).

BNP opened at €48.70 ($56.63) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.83.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

