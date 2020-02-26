Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lifted their price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

BLTG opened at GBX 226 ($2.97) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.32 million and a P/E ratio of 226.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Blancco Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.55 ($2.77).

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

