BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 316,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 207,519 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.