Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a sector weight rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Black Stone Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

