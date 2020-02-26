Bitcoin Private Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Nanex, TradeOgre and Altcoin Trader. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $647,298.00 and $276.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00571941 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00092589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00105703 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002286 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000715 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, TOPBTC, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

