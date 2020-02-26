Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 349.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 513.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 832.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,514,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,030 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

