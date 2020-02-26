Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of ALLO opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.53. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

