Bella Loykhter Allaire Sells 10,800 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RJF opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after buying an additional 137,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after buying an additional 136,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Raymond James by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 125,291 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

