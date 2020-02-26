Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

