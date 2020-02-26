Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Beamz Interactive Inc (OTCMKTS:BZIC) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 25,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 9,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC)

Beamz Interactive, Inc develops and sells interactive laser controller technology for various music, game, education, therapy, senior care, lighting, and consumer applications worldwide. The company's product offerings consist of the Beamz Education and Healthcare product family, which includes the Beamz EHC Professional Edition designed for use by professionals in educational or therapeutic settings, and Home Edition, which is designed to participate in making music; the Beamz By Flo consumer product family; and stand-alone software applications that work on PCs, MACs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices without connecting to the Beamz hardware.

