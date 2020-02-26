Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

ASX:BPT opened at A$1.91 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of A$1.73 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of A$2.91 ($2.06).

In other Beach Energy news, insider Joycelyn Morton bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,200.00 ($22,127.66). Also, insider Colin Beckett bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$41,230.00 ($29,241.13). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,830.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

