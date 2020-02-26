Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$32.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.89. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$24.89 and a 12-month high of C$42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

