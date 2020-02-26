Bausch Health Companies Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$32.90 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$24.89 and a 1-year high of C$42.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.